CryZENx’s new UE5 version for Ocarina of Time shows great water effects

We told you about it at the end of May, CryZENx, author of Zelda Remake: Ocarina of Time in the Unreal Engine 4, He ported his project to the latest version of Epic Games’ engine, Unreal Engine 5. He just posted a second video focusing on the effects of water.

To achieve this result, CryZENx used fluid flow developed by Krystian Komisare. as its name indicates, fluid flow Offers “Real-time simulation of fluids in shallow water”. Everyone is free to judge the quality of the show, but CryZENx values ​​for its part: “It’s one of the best water simulations I’ve seen in a game. It even beats AAA games”.

Like the previous one, this sequence is recorded on a laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 portable graphics card; 32 GB of DDR4. Finally, remember that this port to Unreal Engine 5 is not currently available for free download; Maintained by CryZENx for Patreon subscribers. However, you can download a copy of the remake in Unreal Engine 4; You will find links on the server discord.

