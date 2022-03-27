Darwin’s season may be over

Misfortune continues to plague poor Jonathan Drouin. For the second year in a row, the Canadian striker may not be able to finish the season.

• Read also: CH does it again at Leafs

• Read also: Al-Kindi: Playing spoiled sports!

• Read also: Trevor Letowsky “Learned a lot from St. Louis”

The 26-year-old is likely to have wrist surgery within the next two weeks. Renaud Lavoie, on TVA Sports during the broadcast of the match between the Habs and Maple Leafs, was the first to report the news.

“He exacerbated his right wrist injury in the match against the Bruins. He may need surgery, but he requested a second medical opinion. Since he is in isolation due to contact with someone suffering from coronavirus, he is limited to,” said the Canadian, after the meeting, through Chantal Matchabe. Somewhat in his movements.

Due to various injuries, Darwin has been limited to 34 matches this season. At the beginning of the week, he returned to play in two matches, having missed 21 due to this injury.

the other wrist

This is the second time that Darwin has undergone wrist surgery. In November 2019, he underwent surgery on his left wrist. This time, the law is in question.

Drouin, who still has another campaign on a six-year, $33 million contract awarded to him by Mark Bergievin, on June 15, 2017, the day he acquired Tampa Bay Lightning for Mikhail Sergechev, was unable to complete the 2021-22 season. .

Suffering from anxiety and insomnia, he had to ignore the last 12 games of the regular season as well as the Canadian’s impressive run in the playoffs.

And Petri?

The Montreal team may have lost the services of Jeff Petrie for the rest of the calendar.

The defender, who was injured in the lower body at the start of the third quarter of Thursday’s game, will have to be absent indefinitely.

At this time, his name had not been included in the list of the injured for a long time. The possibility is not excluded. In this case, he will have the opportunity to return to his family in Michigan.

In addition, assistant coach Luke Richardson has been put into the COVID-19 protocol and will follow NHL guidelines.

see also