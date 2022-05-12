Italian Open | Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassim and Andreescu qualified for the quarter-finals

(Rome) Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu qualified for the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Thursday.

Shapovolov defeated Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 in Rome 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Eighth seed Auger Aliassime ousted American Marcus Giron 6-3 6-2 after an hour and 28 minutes of playing on Romanian clay, while his compatriot Andreescu beat Croatia’s Petra Martic 6-4 6-4. .

Quebec has a career record 2-0 against Giron, 60And A world-class player, having defeated him in the quarter-finals of the Halle Championships on grass last year. As for Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, it was the first encounter of her career against Martic, 47.And world racket.

Auger-Aliassim proved particularly effective at serving, as evidenced by his 11 aces. He also earned 84% of his points with his first serve, and 54% with his second serve. Furthermore, the 21-year-old converted four of his eight breakout break points, only being broken once in three attempts by Jeron.

Photo Guglielmo Mangaiban, Reuters Felix Auger-Aliassime

In the quarter-finals, world number one Oger-Aliassime will face Serbian Novak Djokovic, who sharply defeated Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka 6-2 6-2. This will be the first professional duel between Djokovic and Auger Aliassime.

For his part, Andreescu eliminated Martic after a duel that lasted 1 hour and 43 minutes. She remarkably managed four aces, as opposed to her opponent’s three, and made half as many double faults as her, with three. Ontarians struggled to get the point with their first serve, confining themselves to a success rate of just 67.8%, compared to the Croatian’s 80.8%.

On the other hand, she was more opportunistic than Martic with three breaks on four occasions, while her opponent wasted six of her seven break opportunities.

The Canadian will have a lot to do in the quarter-finals, when she meets the tournament’s favorite, Ega Swiatek. This happened earlier in the morning on 25And Straight win, beating former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-1.