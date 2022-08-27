Delayed flight: After the weather and security, Air Canada talks about its workforce

Air Canada changed its version again to explain the delayed Montreal to Las Vegas flight last June. The airline wrote to both passengers and is now citing a labor case to explain the delay.

This morning, Newspaper I mentioned that for the same flight, Air Canada gave two different explanations to two passengers, who filed a claim.

For one, the airline invoked safety issues and for the other, difficult weather conditions.

According to the emails I’ve seen NewspaperOne passenger even received a more attractive financial compensation than the other.

But Thursday morning, Manon Boazviert and her husband, Mario, received two emails. Air Canada still doesn’t want to compensate the couple and is offering them $300 in credit for a future flight.

photo courtesy Manon Boisviert was surprised to find that her husband had received a different explanation and compensation from Air Canada.

However, under the Canadian Air Passenger Rights Act, compensation is $400 for a delay of three to six hours, as was the case for passengers.

But the surprise is that the airline no longer talks about security problems or weather conditions, but rather about issues related to staff shortages.

“In your case, it has been determined that the root cause of your flight delay is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, in particular unexpected field personnel issues.”

Air Canada continues to say it is not its responsibility and refuses to pay full compensation.

“from 1Verse May 2022, ground labor restrictions are temporarily considered uncontrollable delays/cancellations due to pandemic impacts on operations,” the company continues.

Air Canada has been under fire for several weeks. Many customers received the same type of response.

interrogated by NewspaperAir Canada did not explain the reason for the two different versions, on Thursday afternoon.