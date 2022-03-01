Disney suspends its films in Russia

US entertainment giant Disney announced on Monday it was suspending its films from theaters in Russia following the attack on Ukraine, following the example of several companies that have chosen to temporarily withdraw or not participate in the country.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are suspending theatrical screening of films in Russia, including the upcoming Red Alert by Pixar,” the group wrote in a statement.

“We will make future business decisions based on how the situation evolves,” he added.

Meanwhile, Disney says it is working with NGOs to provide emergency aid and other forms of humanitarian assistance to refugees.

Many multinational companies have distanced themselves from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft took steps on Monday to limit the dissemination of information from Russian government news outlets.

More radically, British oil companies BP and Shell announced that they were giving up their stakes in joint ventures with Russian groups in Russia.

But for some foreign companies, withdrawing from Russia overnight, by closing factories or supermarkets, is still difficult.