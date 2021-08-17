Election Day in Nova Scotia | Nova Scotia Election 2021

Voters have a choice between liberalsIan Rankinprogressive conservatives Tim Houston And the new Democrats Gary Borrell.

The voter, who was randomly interviewed outside a polling station in Halifax Tuesday morning, noted that she is voting because she feels it is an important gesture for the community. As for COVID-19, she confirmed that she brought a mask like the rest of the voters. Photo: Radio Canada

Many voters have already exercised their right to vote. The Nova Scotia elections indicate that 176,793 voters cast their ballots in advance out of a total of 750,000 electors. This is a record for the county, whose population increased from 2017 by about 58 thousand people. The turnout rate for early voting this year is around 24%.

“I think it is our democratic right [voter]”I do it every time,” said the voter, who was randomly questioned Tuesday morning outside a polling station in Halifax. He believes that the measures to prevent Covid-19 at the polling stations are reassuring. “Ah yes, a lot of security. This is very quiet. I invite everyone to come and vote.” Photo: Radio Canada

Health precautions in polling stations

COVID-19 prevention measures in effect at all polling stations, Nova Scotia Election explains:

All polling station workers and voters who attend them must wear masks;

Translucent panels on the tables separate the staff and the voters;

Everyone must respect physical distancing instructions;

Frequently used surfaces are disinfected each time the voter uses them;

All people must disinfect their hands when entering and leaving the polling station.

Finally, the Nova Scotia elections require people to bring their own pens to fill out forms. The organization plans to give each voter a disposable pencil to fill out the ballot.

28 seats for the majority government

At the time of its dissolution, the Nova Scotia legislature consisted of 24 Liberal Representatives, 17 Progressive Conservatives, 5 New Democrats, and 3 Independents. There were two vacant seats.

The new electoral map includes 55 constituencies, an increase of 4 over its predecessor. These are the Acadian boats in Argyll, Clare, Richmond and the Nova Scotia African Ride in Preston, which were re-established after a long court battle.

To form a majority government, the party must now win 28 seats.

With information from Heloise Rodriguez