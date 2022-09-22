Pierre Dorion in the kitchen: “The cake would be good”

With boot camp just beginning, the General Manager is optimistic and convinced he’s gathered all the ingredients that will lift the pie for an excellent season.

I’m not worried, it will be a good cake Pierre Dorion was fired Wednesday. Cam Talbot has an exceptional personality. The injured Hamonic played last year to fit in with the team. DeBrincat is a guy with a strong personality, Jiro, also a former captain. Worry less when you add the right guys emphasized the hockey man who wore a broad smile throughout the press conference with his coach DJ Smith.

Pierre Dorion, everyone smiles, upon introduction of Claude Giroud as the new Senator player (archive). Photo: The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

A total of 59 players invited to the camp took part in medical examinations on Wednesday. Striker Josh Norris achieved the best results by defeating backing player Mark Castelich, but more importantly, defender Jake Sanderson.

” We should play games that mean something and compete with the trade deadline. We want to play important matches until the end. » – Quote from Pierre Dorion, Director General of the Senate

With the pre-season games kicking off a few days away, the senators want to make sure they’re playing meaningful games this year.

Components and tools

Let’s stay in culinary metaphors… To achieve this, trainer DJ Smith will have to mix and knead the dough well. With so many tools at his disposal for the first time, he’ll have to find the right way to cook for his players.

He plans to run an effective training camp first. The next two weeks to prepare the team. It is no longer true that everyone has an equal chance of getting a job. The players arrive in good shape and we have a lot more depth than we had in the past Smith said.

DJ Smith coach with general manager Pierre Dorion. Photo: Radio Canada / Jonathan Jobin

The coach then wants to properly manage the ice minutes for all of his players. He intends to give more rest than in the past to Thomas Chabot, who spent more than 26 minutes per game on the ice on average last season.

” They are tired of losing and taking the last place in the standings. They want to prove that they are part of the elite in the NHL. » – Quote from DJ Smith, Head Coach of the Senate

Smith also wants to make good use of his guards. In the NHL From today you no longer have a first and second goalkeeper. It’s more than 1a and 1b. As a coach, you want someone to give you a big match if needed. I think we got that with our two goalkeepers Smith said, referring to Cam Talbot and Anton Forsberg.

Cam Talbot is expected to be the Senators’ trusted bodyguard this season (files). Photo: Reuters/Marc DeRosiers

With more attacking power than ever in the capital in attack, the coach will have to run several tests in the upcoming matches with his own teams.

We believe that multiple players can grow. Take a look at the St. Louis Blues, they had two big units in the power game. Can we identify five players who are better than the others this year? I do not believe. We’re going to start the year with two good squads and we’ll see how it goes Smith explained.

Where is Alex Formenton?

Senators are expected to have another player on the ice this week. Striker Alex Formenton is absent as he remains a restricted free agent without contract.

The situation is somewhat similar to that of Brady Tkachuk last year. We are negotiating He tried to convince us, Pierre Dorion. If we had an agreement, he would be in camp, but in the meantime he’s not here. We’re in a debate, no real update. We’ll see how it will develop.

Alex Forminton does not have a contract yet for the 2022-2023 season (archive). Photo: Associated Press/Chris O’Meara

Fans and the media have been wondering about the state of negotiations in his case since the young striker was a member of the Canada junior team in 2018, a squad that has caused a lot of ink to flow in recent months.

We all want answers [concernant l’enquête sur ÉCJ ]but as a survey of NHL Open, we can’t comment added Dorion, who nonetheless noted that his organization is constantly reminding its players about their code of conduct.

We are in 2022. Every year, I say we must act well and report uncomfortable situations to my assistants or me. We live in a society where respect is important. I’ve been discussing this topic for several years with players, coaches and staff captured.

The Senators will play their first two pre-season games on the same day, Saturday, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.