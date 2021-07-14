Electric bikes are available for free rental in Sherbrooke

A total of 11 electric cars will be provided free of charge at the Tourist Information Office in Sherbrooke. People will be able to try it out for up to two hours.

The project, called Vélectrick Sherbrooke, is managed by the Center for Sustainable Mobility in Sherbrooke. This test bench will be implemented over the next few months, but also next summer. The goal is to collect usage data and confirm citizens’ interest in these modes of transportation.

In total, the city is investing $145,000 in this project. For its part, Société de Transportation de Sherbrooke adds $20,000.

Reservation

To make a reservation, people should go to the website veletrick.mobilitedurable.qc.ca (A new window) Or call 819821-1919.

It should be noted that children cannot drive these vehicles and that teens between the ages of 14 and 17 must have a Class 6D license, such as to drive a moped, to do so.

It is mandatory for users to wear a helmet when testing vehicles.

Electric bikes have a maximum electric motor of 500 watts and the average range of the rechargeable battery is 60 km. Mobipods, which look like a large scooter, also have a range of about 60 km.

Electric cars will be available until next October.