Elliot Page reveals impressive physical transformation after transgender exit

Barely a year after his release, the actor Elliot page, known for his role in “Juno”, showed off his transformation. In fact, he shared on his Instagram account a photo where we spotted him shirtless, revealing his muscles. Explaining this photo, the star said: “Awesome, my new phone is working fine”.

An unprecedented snapshot loved by more than 1.7 million people in 24 hours. Great record of likes. We must admit that the actor is canonical!

Unprecedented revelation

On December 2, 2020, the star appeared on her Instagram account as a transgender, explaining to her fans her desire to change her name: “Hey guys, I wanted to tell you that I’m trans, our pronouns are ‘he’ and ‘they’ and my first name is Elliot.” In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last April, he also said: “I felt like a boy. I wanted to be like that. I asked my mom if I would be.” Before she trusted her mastectomy day was the happiest day of her life: “It’s a very liberating experience.” Amazing change in physique.

