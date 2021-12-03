entertainment

Elliot Page reveals impressive physical transformation after transgender exit

December 3, 2021
Tony Vaughn

In December 2020, Elliot Page came out as transgender. On November 29, 2021, he caused a stir by revealing his impressive transformation.

Barely a year after his release, the actor Elliot page, known for his role in “Juno”, showed off his transformation. In fact, he shared on his Instagram account a photo where we spotted him shirtless, revealing his muscles. Explaining this photo, the star said: “Awesome, my new phone is working fine”.

An unprecedented snapshot loved by more than 1.7 million people in 24 hours. Great record of likes. We must admit that the actor is canonical!

Unprecedented revelation

On December 2, 2020, the star appeared on her Instagram account as a transgender, explaining to her fans her desire to change her name: “Hey guys, I wanted to tell you that I’m trans, our pronouns are ‘he’ and ‘they’ and my first name is Elliot.” In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last April, he also said: “I felt like a boy. I wanted to be like that. I asked my mom if I would be.” Before she trusted her mastectomy day was the happiest day of her life: “It’s a very liberating experience.” Amazing change in physique.

—————————

Also Read: Elliot Page Makes His Transient Appearance

See also  Here's all the news coming to Netflix Canada for the week beginning May 7, 2021!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *