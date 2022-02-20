What do you do during spring break in Bas Saint Laurent?

Most school service centers in the area have scheduled spring break from February 28 to March 4. However, the school service centers Fleuve-et-des-Lacs and Kamouraska-Rivière-du-Loup will start their week on March 7.

Rimouski nugget

The current context of the city of Rimouski allows it to offer a range of activities every day, to the delight of the children. with measurements [d’allègement] Announce, we are glad to be able to return to a semi-regular program explained in an interview with Alarm info Rimouski Community Life Coordinator, Josiane Beaulieu.

It’s the return of major activities such as torchlight hiking and ice disco in Parc Beauséjour. The city of Rimouski in the park is still a great novelty: a thirty-meter zip line will be available to everyone on March 4 and 5. The course will end in inflatable structures.

About forty indoor activities that require registration are offered to children throughout the week.

Metis

Among the activities offered, Mont-Joli families will be able to dress in their warm clothes for a snowshoe walk by torchlight while sipping hot chocolate on February 27 or skating to the sound of disco at the ice rink on March 5.

Families will have the opportunity to gather to watch an outdoor movie in the city center. For greater caution, internal workshops are planned. Sanitary procedures in place in each facility.

KRTB

The city of Rivière-du-Loup will reveal its full program on Monday. The registration period for activities with limited participants will be launched at the same time. From March 4 to 13, Louperivois will be able to take part in winter classics such as snowboarding, night sleds and torchlight hikes. New activities will be announced on the city’s social media.

Many free and paid activities are organized at La Pocatière. Indoor and outdoor hockey and ice skating are available all week.

Every day, the whole family is invited to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, cycling and hiking in Boisé Beaupré and elsewhere in the region. Parents can also register their children aged 4 to 11 at the day camp. Pet therapy, cooking lessons and bubble football Especially on the menu during spring break day camp March 7-11.