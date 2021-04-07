Encouragement to Michel Louvain

The characters here reacted sadly, on social media, to the announcement of Michel Louvain that he had cancer of the esophagus on Wednesday morning. The Quebec singer, which was appreciated by everyone, received many words of encouragement from his peers.

Also read: Michel Louvain was hospitalized with esophageal cancer

“My best thoughts are for Michel Louvain. With all my heart, ” Sebastian Benoit on Twitter.

My best thoughts for Michel Louvain. With you with all my heart. – Sebastian Benoit (@ sebbenoit72) April 7, 2021

“I love Michele Louvain so much. My grandmother loved her and we listen to her every day. He’s kind of a family, I can’t even put him in words.” Annie Sully Proto said: “Tons of love and good feelings, Michelle.”

I really like Michelle Louvain. My grandmother loved her and we listened to her every day. It’s a kind of family, I can’t even describe it in words. Tons of love and kind feelings for Michelle. ❤️ https://t.co/VhCNFmIkmq – Annie Soleil Broteau (@ASProteau) April 7, 2021

“Oh …. how sad that is. He is so beautiful. It is impossible not to talk to him behind the scenes of a program!” Alex Perron added. “The best endings,” said Annie Soleil Broto.

Oh … how sad that is. it is very beautiful. Impossible not to chat with him behind the scenes of a show! Alex Perron (@alexxxperron) April 7, 2021

Liberal MP Christine Saint-Pierre also wanted to support the 83-year-old singer. “I send all my thoughts to my idol,” she wrote on Twitter.

Send all my thoughts to my idol, Michel Louvain, in hospital for esophageal cancer | JDM https://t.co/sZUkXF9X3T – Christine Saint-Pierre (@stpierre_ch) April 7, 2021

Singer Dan Pegras added a dose of relief again via Twitter. “Shit. Michelle, we’ll think of you with all our hearts.”

Shit. Michelle, we’ll think of you with all our hearts. Michel Louvain hospitalized with esophageal cancer | JDM https://t.co/jFR1UxcIA3 – Dan Bigras (DanBigras) April 7, 2021

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for Michel Louvain. A brilliant artist who has not denied his origins in Thetford. I am with him from the bottom of my heart in this fight against cancer!” Luke Berthold posted Mégantic-L’Érable MNA on Facebook.



