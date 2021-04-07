Encouragement to Michel Louvain

The characters here reacted sadly, on social media, to the announcement of Michel Louvain that he had cancer of the esophagus on Wednesday morning. The Quebec singer, which was appreciated by everyone, received many words of encouragement from his peers.
“My best thoughts are for Michel Louvain. With all my heart, ” Sebastian Benoit on Twitter.
“I love Michele Louvain so much. My grandmother loved her and we listen to her every day. He’s kind of a family, I can’t even put him in words.” Annie Sully Proto said: “Tons of love and good feelings, Michelle.”
“Oh …. how sad that is. He is so beautiful. It is impossible not to talk to him behind the scenes of a program!” Alex Perron added. “The best endings,” said Annie Soleil Broto.
Liberal MP Christine Saint-Pierre also wanted to support the 83-year-old singer. “I send all my thoughts to my idol,” she wrote on Twitter.
Singer Dan Pegras added a dose of relief again via Twitter. “Shit. Michelle, we’ll think of you with all our hearts.”
“I’ve always had a lot of respect for Michel Louvain. A brilliant artist who has not denied his origins in Thetford. I am with him from the bottom of my heart in this fight against cancer!” Luke Berthold posted Mégantic-L’Érable MNA on Facebook.