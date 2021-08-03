Francos in September with free offers

The organization Les Francos announced that the festival will take place from September 9-12. Two large outdoor stages will be set up at the Place des Festivals and at the Symphony Atrium. The offers will be free!

Emilie Cotier

Journalism

The audience will be able to watch Koriass and FouKi who will be performing their first live performance together since the release of their album. budding geniuses.

Sarahmée, for her part, will present the new tracks from her album, which will be released at the end of the summer. There will be 50 Jerome, as well as rapper Calamine.

Klô Pelgag is also part of the first wave of artists that Spectra announced on Tuesday morning.

Another perk: Bleu Jeans Bleu has a selective mandate to share the stage with guests under the sign Ceremony.

Pop will be in the spotlight with Amay Leoni, while audiences will be able to discover the Nikamu Mamuitun Cultures Project, which blends the work of eight local and non-native artists, Matiu, Karen Pinette-Fontaine, Scott Pien-Picard, Evan Boffin, Marcy, Cedric Saint Ong, Chloe Lacas and Joel Saint-Pierre.

The full program and schedule will be revealed on August 24.

