“I’m excited about this new challenge.” – Cole Caufield

While at the Bell Center circuit training this week, Cole Caufield was hoping, like many fans, to definitely dream of finding himself there one day in the Montreal Canadiens costume.

“You look around and it’s a great experience. It’s a great place and it is clear that with the crowds, the power has to be electric.” “I can’t wait to play here one day,” he said on Wednesday during a video conference attended by many media outlets.

But for now, Caufield is focusing on the next step: debuting with the Laval missile in the Major League (AHL). He also got acquainted with the level of play on Tuesday evening, where he witnessed first-hand the defeat of a Rocket missile, 3-1, at the Bale Center, in front of Stockton Heat.

Sure, it’s a different style of play, he noted, the one who watched his first match with Rocket in Toronto on Friday against Marlies. There are a lot of details to respect and I’m excited about this new challenge. The pace is a little faster and we have less time to make decisions. I’ll win the fights. Individual to create time and place. “

Cofield isn’t necessarily worried about handling the strong theatrics found in AHL, despite his 5’7 ” height.

“I have had to deal with this my whole life and it is not a concern,” he said. I will continue to work hard to meet this challenge and do everything I can to help the team win. “

“My goal is to adapt as quickly as possible,” the 20-year-old added. I can’t wait to play and contribute as best I can. “

Full Day

In addition to celebrating his professional debut, Friday will be a passionate day for Caufield for another reason: the winner of the Hobey-Baker Trophy Award, which is awarded to the best college player in the United States, will then be revealed. The young CH player is among the three finalists, along with forward Shane Pinto (North Dakota) and goalkeeper Dryden McKay (Minnesota).

“It’s a big thing for me,” he admits. It was one of my goals last year. There are three good players competing for the cup, and it is an honor to mention. That means a lot to me and obviously I can’t wait to see what happens on Friday. At the same time, I’ll be in my first game [dans la LAH] I want to focus on that. “

When a reporter suggested it would be interesting for him to win and highlight the event on the scoreboard during the match, Caufield responded with humor.

“I don’t think we’ll be in the right place for this,” he agreed with a laugh, well aware of the rivalry between the Montreal and Toronto organizations.