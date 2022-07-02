Error deleting Temp files

General discussions, problems and solutions about Windows 11
-
-
Rank : new
good morning,
In Windows 11
I wanted to delete the contents of my AppData/Local/Temp directory
Then ctrl a and delete it
And pretty quickly, I realized I was in AppData/Local (not in Temp!!!)
Then ctrl a and delete it
So I was deleting Local
The files have already been deleted! I stopped deleting when I realized the error..but some have already been deleted. And they are not in the Recycle Bin because it was a permanent delete…
I would like to know how to fix this error? I’ve done a system restore but it doesn’t seem to be enough, I have programs that no longer work like Chrome.
Do I just have to reinstall it? Does AppData/Local only affect programs or Windows? I hope you can tell me.
And can we also solve this problem simply by creating a new account on the computer? My account is a local account and an admin account, so I don’t know how to re-create a local admin account…
warmly
“Proud thinker. Tv fanatic. Communicator. Evil student. Food junkie. Passionate coffee geek. Award-winning alcohol advocate.”
In Windows 11
I wanted to delete the contents of my AppData/Local/Temp directory
Then ctrl a and delete it
And pretty quickly, I realized I was in AppData/Local (not in Temp!!!)
Then ctrl a and delete it
So I was deleting Local
The files have already been deleted! I stopped deleting when I realized the error..but some have already been deleted. And they are not in the Recycle Bin because it was a permanent delete…
I would like to know how to fix this error? I’ve done a system restore but it doesn’t seem to be enough, I have programs that no longer work like Chrome.
Do I just have to reinstall it? Does AppData/Local only affect programs or Windows? I hope you can tell me.
And can we also solve this problem simply by creating a new account on the computer? My account is a local account and an admin account, so I don’t know how to re-create a local admin account…
warmly