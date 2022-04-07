Sonic, Gear.Club, and a little hair call themselves in April

In April, Apple Arcade presents mobile game classics in full version and without ads, but also new games not to be missed. Sonic, the luxurious and powerful Gear.Club cars or even the kings of billiards and construction are on the cutting edge.

If success ends up smiling at Apple TV+ after an infamous launch, Apple Arcade wants to believe it, too. The subscription-based service that provides unlimited access to a catalog of over a hundred games is enjoying increasing recognition, with titles such as Imaginary, It was crowned the best mobile game last year by several sites, and many high-quality exclusives. But it seems that it is struggling to find a place in the hearts and devices of players.

However, the Apple brand does its best to add titles with excellent graphics quality, narrative and playability frequently. Last monthAnd the Monument Valley 2+the full mobile title version without ads, in-app purchases, or even the unreleased version Alto’s Adventure: Mountain Spirit offered to subscribers.

Sweat, fun and hair

In April, Apple used two popular licenses to transmit its message. Starting with Sonic, the iconic Sega champion, who arrives on April 8th at Sonic Dash + (Only on iPhone, iPod and iPad). This time it’s not a new game on Apple Arcade, but an improved version of runner It was released in 2013. But it adds a ridiculous and very popular feature: ranking among players around the world to compare your performance and win prizes.

For the rest, the game uses the raw recipe, with its 3D environments inspired by sonic the hedgehogBut with a newer version. You will have to overcome obstacles in this endless racing game, use your super powers to dodge attacks and speed up. You can choose to play Sonic, but also Tails, Shadow, or Knuckles.

announced during the keynote last spring, stradal club gear Here to highlight the versatility of the A15 Bionic and M1 chipset. The racing game from French studio Eden Games is specially designed for mobile. He leads pilots in the landscapes of Tuscany in particular and on the wheel of emblematic brands (Bugatti, Alfa Romeo, Pagani, McLaren, Porsche, etc.). The recipe remains the same: join a club with your friends and take part in events to make your team shine. You can then improve your vehicle in your villa workshops, take on up to 5 other players and unlock loads of content. Start the engines on April 8th.

Engines will roar at Gear.Club Stradale // Source: Apple Arcade

plum + It is a poetic and meditative game where you will have to plant and grow your trees on deserted land at your fingertips. But beware of the dangers that lie within you and prevent you from understanding how the world came to this.

Youtube linkSubscribe to Frandroid

Delicate game lovers will undoubtedly enjoy Moonshot – Homecoming, interstellar walk of a tiny moon separated from Earth. You will have to play with gravity to find your way, but also solve puzzles based on the laws of physics using “click and drag”. A total of 126 levels and 7 worlds will be explored. Every day and every week, challenges will be presented for rewards.

Youtube linkSubscribe to Frandroid

And if you like billiards, Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ Coming to the table in mid-April with stunning 3D realism at 60 frames per second. Construction Simulator 2+ It is another highly successful mobile game that is coming to Apple Arcade as a full version. You can choose from over 40 vehicles to create your own construction company and reshape the world.

Youtube linkSubscribe to Frandroid

Games added in April on Apple Arcade:

April 8: Sonic Dash + (iPhone, iPad) Gear.Club Stradale (Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV)

April 15: Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ Construction Simulator 2+

April 22: Moonshot – Homecoming (Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV)

April 29:

To follow us, we invite you to Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles and files and watch the latest videos on YouTube.