Exercise to reduce your risk

More than two-thirds of people with migraines do not exercise enough. It is a resultA preliminary study was published on February 23. According to researchers, people who get at least two and a half hours of moderate to intense exercise per week are less likely to experience migraines. This observation also applies to other ailments such as stress, depression, and sleep disturbances.

Exercise to reduce the frequency and severity of migraine headaches

“Migraine is a disease that paralyzes millions of people in the United States, yet regular physical activity can be an effective way to reduce the frequency and severity of some types of migraine.In fact, when a person exercises, the body releases natural painkillers called endorphins, which help sleep better and reduce stress, said study author Dr. Mason Dyce from the University of Washington.

To arrive at their results, the researchers analyzed the physical activity of 4,647 patients diagnosed with migraine. Three-quarters of them suffer from chronic migraines, or 15 or more per month. The rest had occasional migraines of up to 14 per month. All of them were asked to complete a questionnaire about their migraine characteristics, sleep, depression, stress and anxiety, and how much exercise they exercised each week.

77% of people who do not exercise have trouble sleeping

The results are compelling: People who engaged in less than two and a half hours of physical activity per week experienced more depression, anxiety, and trouble sleeping. In the group of participants who did not exercise, 47% reported depression, 77% experienced difficulty sleeping, and 48% experienced 25 days or more of severe headaches per month. Of individuals who exercised at least 150 minutes per week, or at least two and a half hours, 25% reported depression, 66% experienced difficulty sleeping and 25% experienced 25 days or more of severe headaches per month.

“There are new treatments available for migraines, but they are very expensive. Dr. Mason Dyce concludes. People with migraines should consider incorporating more exercise into their daily life, as this can be a safe and inexpensive way to manage and reduce some of the other problems that often accompany migraines.“

