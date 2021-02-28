Lowe is named to the Hockey Medal of Canada

Kevin Lowe, a six-time Stanley Cup champion, was one of three recipients of the 2021 Canada Hockey Medal on Friday.

Read also: Crosby praises Maurice Tanguay | The Book of Hope: Zachary L’Heureux

Lowe, Deputy Governor of Edmonton Oilers, was also a member of the captains of the Canadian team that won four times in the Olympics, with whom he took a gold medal in Salt Lake City in 2002, Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

The former NHL defense will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame next November as a member of the 2020 season. Lowe has 431 points (84 goals, 347 assists) in 1,354 NHL matches. He won the Stanley Cup with the Oilers on five occasions (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990) and is the franchise point guard for matches played with 1037. Lowe also won the Cup with the New York Rangers in 1994.

Angela James and Bill Hay were also selected to the Canada Hockey Medal.

There will be a party in June, during which Ken Dryden, Sheldon Kennedy and Dr. Charles Tator, the 2020 nominees for this year, will be honored along with the 2021 Cup.

James played for the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team from 1990 to 1999, collecting 54 points in 50 international matches. She helped Canada win the FIHG Women’s World Championship four times (1990, 1992, 1994, and 1997) and became the first Canadian-born woman inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010.

Hay was President of Hockey Canada from 1990 to 1995 and President of the Hall of Fame from 1998 to 2013.

He also played for the Chicago Blackhawks, scoring 386 points (113 goals, 273 assists) in 506 matches. He was awarded the Calder Cup, awarded the NHL Rookie of the Year, in 1960, has appeared in the All-Star Games twice (1960 and 1961), and won the Stanley Cup in 1961. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a builder in 2015.

“The two unique winners of 2021 have had an incalculable impact on the sport, as each took a different path to advance hockey in Canada and beyond,” said Tom Rainey, President and CEO of Hockey Canada. Bell, Angela, and Kevin have all had unique experiences with hockey, but they all deserve that honor, too. “

The Hockey Medal of Canada was established in 2012 to celebrate individuals for their distinguished contributions or service to the growth and development of the hockey game in Canada.