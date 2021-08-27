Federal elections: the Legault effect? | Canada elections 2021

We can say that in 2019, there was one. Yves François Blanchett revived the Quebec Bloc by firmly upholding all of François Legault’s demands, in particular defending the law of secularism. The bloc’s 32 seats may have deprived Justin Trudeau of his majority.

Federal liberals have learned their lesson. They tried to reduce tensions with Quebec, just before the elections. Opening up to the French Protectorate and a $6 billion agreement to fund Quebec daycare centers; The foundations of a more harmonious relationship seemed to have been laid after the tensions of the secular law.

But the natural expulsion, the gallop will quickly return. As soon as the election campaign started, François Legault boycotted his tour of the regions arguing that he must manage the fourth wave of COVID. At the headquarters of the Canadian Liberal Party, the decision is seen as a dance, as if the prime minister of Quebec is sending a message that there are more important issues than the election campaign.

Keep in mind, that didn’t stop the Quebec premier from unveiling his “grocery list” at the same time that a parliamentary committee on compulsory vaccination was in session. In politics, bets are used when they do our job.

When Justin Trudeau promises to improve long-term care and fund the hiring of thousands of doctors and nurses, we’re talking about François Legault. head-on collision With the provinces in the jurisdictions.

When the liberal leader says he wants to fund a tunnel in British Columbia, we rub our hands behind the scenes at Caquistas, thinking about the embarrassment it would be on the third link in Quebec. Why shouldn’t what’s good for kitty be good for cats? , dit-on.

Requests a few days before the first discussion of the leaders

The Conservative Party and the Quebec Caucus were quick to verify all Quebec requests. The legislature and the National Party, for example, reacted more conservatively. Nothing surprising. François Legault criticized the central aspect of these two parties. Nothing surprising. The effect of this outing on the campaign is weak, a priori, because it is so predictable.

In addition, requests arrive a few days before the first discussion, giving leaders time to tackle other topics and prepare. Health transfers are also a battle for all provinces, not just Quebec. In short, all this does not surprise anyone.

By September 20 we will know if François Legault really wants to intervene, or even influence the course of the campaign. In 2019, he gave half a dozen shows, all or almost all about the Secular Law. With the results we know.