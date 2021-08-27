Which is reassuring about mRNA and vaccine mixtures

primary From September, those over 65 with comorbidities will be able to receive a third dose of the Covid vaccine.

It is intended to offset the gradual decline in the effectiveness of these vaccines against Covid-19.

While Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) announced its endorsement of a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine for those over 65 and the most vulnerable, experts also announced that only mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) will be found in syringes regardless of the products used for the injected doses. pre.

More Efficiency, Fewer Side Effects

For those who are worried, remember that Two studies have been published in the journal Nature The combination of the two vaccines has been shown to be effective and safe. They even revealed that the combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer generates much higher immune protection from the same two doses, and that this efficacy also applies to different variants. In both trials, side effects were also generally reduced when the vaccines were mixed.

In addition, the academies of medicine, pharmacy, and science have published a very reassuring press release about messenger RNA technology, particularly for “Denouncing the false information circulating in part of the public opinion regarding these vaccines.”

Reassure the academies on mRNA

The three institutions refer in particular to the following:

Scientists and manufacturers have been developing and improving RNA messenger platform technology for more than thirty years, which has proven to be very effective in vaccination against SARS-CoV2. Messenger RNA vaccines induce more than 90% protection against symptomatic forms of Covid-19 and almost complete protection against severe forms;

– These vaccines are remarkably safe; ils ont fait l’objet d’un développement pharmaceutique et d’essais cliniques réalisés selon les bonnes pratiques pour leur mise sur le marché et ont été ensuite validés dans des procéduresé faceés dé la pan’ d Europe in the United States of America ;

– After injecting billions of doses, the efficacy and safety of the vaccine has been largely confirmed by all epidemiological studies in real life and by pharmacovigilance;

– Vaccine messenger RNA is rapidly degraded after being translated into vaccine protein, and no more than physiological RNA is integrated into the human genome.

“Messenger RNA vaccines have the advantage of being able to be produced quickly and in large quantities and can be easily modified, if necessary, in the face of potential escape mutations carried by the new variants,” Scientists concluded.