Feelings at the premiere of the International Festival of Francophone Cinema en Académie

the film Single It tells the story of Afshin, Alan and Patricia, three children who immigrated to Canada without their parents. The three manage to rebuild their lives little by little despite the loneliness that threatens them.

Sandrine Perignon said she moved towards the end of the show.

It was a very moving movie. We are both immigrants, so we find ourselves somewhat in the vision of Canada that this movie showed us, and in fact, there are three well-chosen characters. He points to the spectator.

Reality in New Brunswick

Mehdi Seoudi, who welcomes immigrants to CAFI in Dieppe, feels inspired when he exits the film Single. He hopes the evening has sensitized the community to do more about the integration of the newcomers.

Mahdi Seoudi attended the premiere of the film alone and was influenced by the experience of the heroic immigrants in the feature film. Photo: Radio Canada/Isabelle Arsenault

You have to accept them, include them, and make them feel at home so that they reveal their inner richness. , do you think.

He said immigrants are determined and deserve fair treatment.

« We just give them a chance and that’s enough for them to show their best. » – Quote from Mahdi Seoudi, Migrant Reception Officer at CAFI

Mahdi Soudi encourages the Greater Moncton community to contact CAFI in order to participate in the twinning program, which allows Canadians and newcomers to meet.

the movie crew Single, meeting in Moncton

Director Paul Tom spoke to the audience after the performance with a tear in his eye.

I feel like there is a community here that feels the problems and is therefore able to straighten up its sleeves in the face of an issue like immigration and accompanying underage immigration. , he explains.

The film’s director alone hopes his film will interest Canadians in welcoming immigrants. Photo: Radio Canada/Isabelle Arsenault

Paul Tom wants his film to show that immigrants, whether children or not, have the ability to succeed and rebuild themselves if the community that welcomes them is also helpful and supportive.

Alan Arcaza, one of the protagonists of the movie, feels proud to watch it Single in Moncton for the first time, having previously lived nearby, in Gagetown, as part of his military training. He left Burundi in 2008 with his two older brothers when he was just 15 years old.

He wants his history to be inspired by other immigrants like himself and not be afraid of confidence, daring, and dream without limits. But he also has a message to deliver to the communities.

Alain Aracaza left Burundi when he was fifteen. His migration journey took place without his parents, with a lot of flexibility. Photo: Radio Canada/Isabelle Arsenault

« Always realize that people come from different circumstances and then always be willing to show direction. Even just being kind sometimes, a smile, it affects someone. » – Quote from Alan Arazaka

Dominique Leger, Programming Director FICFAInternational Festival of Francophone Cinema in Acadia Opening night was beyond expectations.

To see a really warm applause, to see people clapping so much love and admiration for the team and for Allen who was there I think I’m going to get goosebumps for a while Dominic Leger confirms.

In addition to the hectic atmosphere, Dominic Leger wants to choose the film Single Motivate the community to take action on the integration of newcomers.

I also learned that usually, there are politicians, mayors, mayors, donors, and governments. They are also taking the stand.