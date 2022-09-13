Emmy Awards 2022: Best dressed female stars on the red carpet

On Monday, September 12, 2022, the biggest stars of American television gathered to celebrate the series that marked the past year.

The party took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and was preceded by a gorgeous red carpet, filled with original and exciting looks from the stars of the series we love. Ecstasy, squid game, stranger things, yellow jackets and more.

Here are the best looks of our favorite stars on the golden carpet in the 74th 2022 Emmy Awards:

Zendaya

France Press agency

Reese Witherspoon

Getty Images

Nicole Byers

France Press agency

Kylie Coco

Getty Images

Amanda

AFP via Getty Images

Jake Lacey

France Press agency

Sydney Sweeney

Getty Images

Julia Garner

NBC via Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult

AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Debus

France Press agency

Seth Rogen and his wife

France Press agency

Tweep madness

France Press agency

Ayo Edeberry

France Press agency

Alexandra Daddario

France Press agency

Will Poulter

France Press agency

Jasmine Savoy Brown

France Press agency

Hannah Einbender

France Press agency

Lily James

France Press agency

Andrew Garfield

France Press agency

jung ho yoon

France Press agency

Elle Fanning

France Press agency

Ru Paul and Michelle Weiss

France Press agency

Kaitlyn Dever

France Press agency

Samantha Hanraty

France Press agency

Megan Staller

France Press agency

Mark Indelicato

France Press agency

Laverne Cox

France Press agency

See also: