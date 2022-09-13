Emmy Awards 2022: Best dressed female stars on the red carpet

On Monday, September 12, 2022, the biggest stars of American television gathered to celebrate the series that marked the past year.
The party took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and was preceded by a gorgeous red carpet, filled with original and exciting looks from the stars of the series we love. Ecstasy, squid game, stranger things, yellow jackets and more.
Here are the best looks of our favorite stars on the golden carpet in the 74th 2022 Emmy Awards:
Zendaya
France Press agency
Reese Witherspoon
Getty Images
Nicole Byers
France Press agency
Kylie Coco
Getty Images
Amanda
AFP via Getty Images
Jake Lacey
France Press agency
Sydney Sweeney
Getty Images
Julia Garner
NBC via Getty Images
Nicholas Hoult
AFP via Getty Images
Ariana Debus
France Press agency
Seth Rogen and his wife
France Press agency
Tweep madness
France Press agency
Ayo Edeberry
France Press agency
Alexandra Daddario
France Press agency
Will Poulter
France Press agency
Jasmine Savoy Brown
France Press agency
Hannah Einbender
France Press agency
Lily James
France Press agency
Andrew Garfield
France Press agency
jung ho yoon
France Press agency
Elle Fanning
France Press agency
Ru Paul and Michelle Weiss
France Press agency
Kaitlyn Dever
France Press agency
Samantha Hanraty
France Press agency
Megan Staller
France Press agency
Mark Indelicato
France Press agency
Laverne Cox
France Press agency
See also:
“Total creator. Evil zombie fan. Food evangelist. Alcohol practitioner. Web aficionado. Passionate beer advocate.”