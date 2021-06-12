Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the final in Stuttgart

(Stuttgart) Quebec Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the final of the Stuttgart Championships after defeating American Sam Querrey 6-4 7-5 on Saturday.

At the age of twenty, Auger-Aliassime qualified for the final of this tournament in the ATP 250 class for the second year in a row. It is also the third year in a row that Kennedy has played a final in the event.

Auger-Alessem, who has not dropped a set in three matches in Stuttgart, is looking for his first professional title on the ATP circuit. He lost in his previous seven matches in the final.

The third seed in the tournament, Auger-Aliassime had only two breakout chances during a full duel against Querrey, but achieved both to win a tour and ultimately a match.

During the match, Auger-Aliassime scored 13 aces and committed four double faults. He earned 85% of his points on the first serve and 89% of his points on the second serve.

Quebec will now go into the final with Croatian Marin Cilic, who advanced in the tournament with a 6-3, 1-0 victory when Austrian Jurij Rodionov was forced to retire early in the second set due to injury.

Photo by Marijan Murad, DPA via AP Marin Cilic

Rodionov had previously resorted to treatment after falling during the quarter-final match against Australian Alex de Minaur.