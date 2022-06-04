First look at cars on track for F1 Manager 2022

While that F1 22 It will arrive at the end of June, some players are waiting for an equivalent on the management side. announced a few months ago, F1 Manager 2022 It is still slated to release in the summer of 2022. The title is being revealed gradually with little information revealed by the Frontiers Developments team.

Realistic graphics

whether F1 Manager 2022 Intended above all to be a perfect management game, the studio has announced that it wants to make a show as close to reality as possible for broadcast. If we had a preview of the title interface before, we now have a first screenshot of the game in development. And the least we can say is that it seems to flatter the retina during the races.

Video about the role of the director

In this new video, we can see that the pilots are faithfully designed, as well as new screens for the game:

Set budget management

Objectives of the team management committee

Factory progress screens

The trailer also tells us that we can choose different car specifications between drivers. Thus it will be necessary to manage all the elements of the life of the team to lead his team to the top. You can find the full video below:

F1 Manager 2022 It will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series, Playstation, and PC in the summer of 2022. More information will arrive next week according to the studio’s community manager.