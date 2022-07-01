Sony TV: Update to improve VRR support on Full Led TVs

If the latest Sony LCD Full Led TVs support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), that support comes at the cost of disabling local dimming (managing different backlight areas). This means that the contrast, especially the effect of HDR content, is reduced because the TV cannot increase the brightness in only one part of the picture. This issue due to the restriction of managing the backlight system by the Sony XR Cognitive processor is now a thing of the past.

The New Firmware 6.5929 Finally, fix this flaw on the 2021 X90J, X95J, and Z9J TVs as well as this year’s new X90K, X95K, and Z9K models. Owners of these TVs can finally take advantage of VRR – which eliminates picture tearing and shake – and delivers very good HDR. Sony Oled TV owners aren’t affected, as are those who make use of a low-end TV with a Direct-Led or Edge-Led backlight system.

Therefore, Sony’s electronics department will take some time to properly integrate the VRR. Promised in 2020 TVs, VRR support finally arrived only at the end of 2021 on the XH9005 series (which is not affected by this update) and it took until the summer of 2022 for full VRR support with a name-worthy HDR display. We invite all owners of respective models to make this upgrade which will bring clear gains in gaming.