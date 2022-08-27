“Hand in Hand”: the association was born

The new association “Hand in Hand” was founded to help people with chronic diseases. It aims to create bonds and solidarity between sufferers and their caregivers and to communicate positively about these diseases.

According to the data provided by the government, the number of chronic patients (gradual for more than a year) is constantly increasing: cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, endometriosis, prolonged virus, organ transplantation … In 2012, 37% of people over the age of 15 years, or 19 million people, have a chronic illness, including 13 million people with limitations in daily life.

Organize the first roSalies

At the request of health professionals in the sector, the association is implementing the “Les RoSalies” organization project with the help of the Salies-du-Salat municipality and the commune community Cagire-Garonne-Salat, to join this national event for the prevention of gynecological cancers.

In October, for the first time, Salies-du-Salat should decorate themselves in pink for packaging to prevent female cancers. Chronic breast cancer is one of the diseases the association carries: “By organizing a celebratory event, the president of the association explains, our goal is to introduce ourselves, amplify the voice of patients and contribute to the improvement of breast cancer. Rate in Comminges.”

Hand in Hand Association needs funding to organize this event. Since it was recently established, it lacks resources and needs financial assistance for networking, local purchases of food services, etc.

If you want to help this link, you have several options: Make a donation online, on the event page (group organized in a secure location) until August 30, 2022: www.helloasso.com/associations/les-mains-dans-la-main/formulaires/2/widget. Alternatively, send the check by September 8, 2022 in the name of LES HANDS DANS LA MAIN – Maison des Association – 51 Rue du Pradet 31800 in Saint-Gaudens.