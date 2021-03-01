PQ calls for home vaccination for the most vulnerable

On Sunday, Partie Quebecoa said vaccination at home would be a more appropriate strategy for vulnerable elderly people who do not remain in residence, and have criticized the government’s approach.

The appeal was made by Geriatric PQ spokesperson, Lauren Richard, and health and social services spokesperson, Joel Arseno, who believe that not all seniors are able to travel to get vaccinated, even with help.

“It is surprising that the government, which has been busy planning the vaccination for months, has ignored, for example, the issue of distance, looking at the vast territory of Quebec. Or that despite the evidence, it has failed to consider that sometimes, it is just a fact that Someone is putting his health or safety at risk, ”Mr. Arsino said in a statement.

Member deles-de-la-Madeleine and his colleague from Duplessis also believe that the Legault government does not adequately support community-based organizations that care for the transportation and quality of the elderly.

These people, mostly volunteers, are also often elderly people who face several logistical challenges, as mentioned by PQ.

Joel Arsino believes Quebec could take inspiration from Switzerland, where home vaccination operations were launched.

“We use cool boxes, time is strictly controlled, and all players work together efficiently,” he said. The key is to carefully plan ahead and use the right people, such as paramedics. “