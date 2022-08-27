piece | Good evening! | Here is Radio-Canada.ca TV

entertainment

August 27, 2022
Tony Vaughn

From Monday to Thursday

10 p.m. EST



The actress and host took full advantage of her freedom. She devoted herself to one of her greatest interests: fishing!

serial Caleb girls Coming soon on Netflix.





From Monday to Thursday

10 p.m. EST


Monday 29 August
Julie Le Bretton
Philip Audrey La Rue Saint Jacques
Serge Denoncourt
Lea Clermont Dion
Anne Marie Withthenshaw

Tuesday 30 August
Eric Bruno
Kim Levesque Lizote
Delphine Morissette
Alicia Moffett
Frederic Rubishaud

Wednesday August 31
Antoine Bertrand
Rita Baja
Vincent Poirier
blue jeans blue
Caroline Davernas
Vincent Poirier

Thursday 1 September
Richard Seguin
Simon Poliris
Ingrid St. Pierre


