Hostile reception for “Ovi” in Calgary

Russian star Alexander Ovechkin was booed by Calgary Flames fans Tuesday night while the Washington Capitals were visiting Scotiabank Saddledome Stadium.

• Read also: CH: Burroughs is still sad for Ducharme, but happy with St. Louis

• Read also: Strengthening security for Alexander Ovechkin

• Read also: 25 “comrades” have turned their backs on Vladimir Putin

Ovechkin has long been considered a huge supporter of President Vladimir Putin. In response to a question about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ove told reporters that he was against “all wars” and that Putin was “its president, even [s’il] Not interested in politics.”

Remember that Alberta is the second largest home to the majestic Ukrainian diaspora in Canada.

Capitals, which also includes Russian athletes Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov, have been slow to make a statement to position themselves regarding the conflict.

This reaction finally came a few hours before the match against Flame.

Washington Capitals joins the National Hockey League in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the killing of innocent people. We hope that this conflict will be resolved peacefully as soon as possible.”

With a Russian star who has been in the headlines for 17 years, the team from the US capital has also given their support to Russian athletes and their families abroad.

“We realize that they are in a critical situation and we offer our help to them.”

The Captains will complete their Alberta trip on Wednesday when they visit the Edmonton Oilers.