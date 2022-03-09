Discover the complete design of an affordable Samsung smartphone

Galaxy A73 revealed! With the launch date approaching, an affordable Samsung smartphone has been popping up all over the web. The leak also reveals part of the phone’s spec sheet.

Number 1 mobile phone in the world, Samsung largely depends on the success of its mid-range smartphones, Galaxy what. In this context, the Seoul giant regularly replenishes its catalog of low-cost phones. Recently, the brand also revealed the Galaxy A23 and 4G version of the Galaxy A13.

without surprise Samsung has another Galaxy A phone in the boxes. Among the most awaited models is the Galaxy A73. On this Wednesday, March 9, 2022, our colleagues from 91 mobile phones published a presentation showingn Completely Smartphone Design. These photos, obtained by leaker Evan Blass, are official copies intended for the press.

No jack port, no 108MP sensor… Here’s the Galaxy A73

On the front side, the Galaxy A73 is covered with 6.7 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display It is circled with a rather thick border. Under the touch screen, there is a fingerprint reader. The leaks assume a 120Hz refresh rate for the screen.

At the back we see an imposing camera set in a rectangular block with rounded corners. Samsung depends on A total of 4 image sensors. Contrary to rumors, No 108MP main lens. Instead, the device consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor (with optical image stabilization), a 12-megapixel wide-angle module, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

In the slot in the screen, Samsung slides a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. As expected, it is Visually very close to the Galaxy A72Advance payment. On the other hand, A73 ignores the socket portAn endangered connection.

According to information from 91 cell phones, Samsung should Introduced the Galaxy A73 at the same time as the Galaxy A53Another mid-range phone. This is a smart phone Also appeared on the web a few days ago. It is unclear whether the brand will announce the devices at a conference or in a simple press release. Moreover, the media says that the launch is imminent.

source: 91 mobiles