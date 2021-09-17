Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis operating room expansion: Quebec pumps $375m

The $375 million expansion and redevelopment of the operating room and endoscopy unit at Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis is entering the planning stage.

Work is expected to start in the winter of 2024. The new building will be ready from 2027. This project, announced in 2018, will be implemented primarily by the Ministry of Health and Social Services and will be supported by the Fondation Hôtel-Dieu de Levres in the amount of $13.4 million .

“Infrastructure investment helps attract and retain employees. For me, it is important to be able to do both at the same time,” Christian Dube, the Minister of Health and Social Services, said Friday, while in Levis.

“It is a long-term planned project, by then you should be able to solve many problems. Trust me that with our teams we will find good ways to solve our problems of attracting and retaining employees. Investing in infrastructure is integral to the solution “.

A business process analysis to take advantage of best practices and technological innovation will be conducted over the coming months.

However, under current projections, it is estimated that 60 new resources will be needed, including 30 nurses and 10 respiratory therapists, as well as patient caretakers, radiology technologists, and additional technical resources.

When the work is completed, Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis will have an operating room with 12 operating rooms compared to 9 currently. It is estimated that the new facilities will support 11,000 users annually compared to 9,878 in 2019-2020.

“Access to healthcare in particular will be improved through better management of waiting times associated with the growing needs of the citizens of the region,” added Patrick Simard, interim CEO of CISSS de Chaudière-Appalaches.

The new 37,900 square meter building will be constructed in front of the hospital. Multi-level car parks will be integrated into the new infrastructure.

