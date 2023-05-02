How to Watch Naruto Shippuden in Canada – Ultimate Guide

Naruto Shippuden, the popular sequel to the original Naruto series, has captured the hearts of anime fans worldwide with its thrilling adventures and captivating storyline. If you’re in Canada and looking for the best platforms to watch Naruto Shippuden, this detailed guide will provide you with the top options and streaming services available.

Where to Watch Naruto Shippuden in Canada

Netflix

Netflix is a leading streaming platform that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and documentaries, including Naruto Shippuden. While Netflix Canada has a limited number of episodes, you can still enjoy a significant portion of the series. To watch Naruto Shippuden on Netflix, simply sign up for a Netflix subscription, log in to your account, and search for “Naruto Shippuden” in the search bar.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is a dedicated streaming platform for anime and manga, offering an extensive library of titles, including Naruto Shippuden. By subscribing to Crunchyroll Premium, you can access all episodes of Naruto Shippuden without any ads. Crunchyroll also offers a free, ad-supported version, which allows you to watch the series with occasional commercial breaks. To start watching Naruto Shippuden on Crunchyroll, sign up for an account and search for the series using the search function.

Funimation

Funimation is another streaming service specializing in anime, offering a variety of popular titles, including Naruto Shippuden. With a Funimation subscription, you can enjoy ad-free streaming of the series. To watch Naruto Shippuden on Funimation, sign up for an account, log in, and search for the series using the search bar.

Tubi

Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows, including Naruto Shippuden. While Tubi may not have the entire series available, you can still enjoy several seasons without a subscription. To watch Naruto Shippuden on Tubi, simply visit the Tubi website, create a free account, and search for “Naruto Shippuden.”

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a streaming platform available to Amazon Prime members, offering a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. While Naruto Shippuden is not included with the Prime membership, you can purchase individual episodes or seasons to watch on the platform. To watch Naruto Shippuden on Amazon Prime Video, sign in with your Amazon account, search for the series, and select the episodes or seasons you wish to purchase.

iTunes and Google Play Store

If you prefer to buy episodes or seasons of Naruto Shippuden to add to your digital collection, both iTunes and Google Play Store offer the option to purchase the series. Once purchased, you can watch the episodes on your preferred devices, such as an iPhone, iPad, or Android device, using the respective media player apps.

Conclusion

Naruto Shippuden is available on various platforms and streaming services in Canada, allowing you to enjoy the thrilling adventures of Naruto and his friends. Whether you prefer to watch the series on a subscription-based platform like Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Funimation, or through free ad-supported services like Tubi, there are plenty of options to suit your preferences.

Additionally, you can purchase individual episodes or seasons through Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and the Google Play Store. Choose the platform that best suits your needs and dive into the captivating world of Naruto Shippuden.