François Ozon and Jean Campion at the opening and closing of the International Film Festival

The feature film brings together actors Sophie Marceau and André Dussolier in a touching story about medical aid in the dying.

The film, based on the novel of the same name by Emmanuel Bernheim, published in 2013, was in the process of being nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

François Ozon has been nominated six times for the César Award in the categories of Best Director and Best Film.

I was impressed by the wonderful performances of the duo Sophie Marceau and André Dussolier. Come see this movie, it’s really worth it Jack Matt, president and co-founder of FCIAT, said in a statement.

Two film screenings are scheduled on opening night on October 30th, at 5pm and 9pm.

Benedict Cumberbatch dancing on the power of the dog. Photo: Netflix

In conclusion, the International Film Festival will present dog power (dog power), by Jane Campion, co-produced by Quebec Roger Frapper.

The feature film is also an adaptation of a novel by American Thomas Savage.

1920s Western Montana stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst.

Once again, Roger Frapper managed to make his mark on the film scene, teaming up with Jane Campion to make this blockbuster movie a hit. Jack Matt confirms.

Jane Campion was the first woman to win the Palme d’Or in 1993 for piano lesson Then the first director to chair the jury of fiction films in Cannes in May 2014.

Roger Faber and Jane Campion Photo: Netflix

The 40th edition of the Abitibe-Tmiscaming International Film Festival will take place from October 30 to November 4, 2021 in Rouen Noranda, while the Espace Court will take place on October 28 and 29.

Passport purchases are not possible this year due to the context of the pandemic, but individual tickets will go on sale October 15 on the TicketAcces platform. (A new window) and at Théâtre du Cuivre.

The full program will be revealed on October 12 on the Film Festival website. (A new window) International in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.