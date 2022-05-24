“I will never forgive him because…”

In November 2010 and in a friendly match between Portugal and Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the best goal of his entire career. Yes, in 2010 and when he was already 25 years old, in full bloom, he made his Real Madrid debut. It was a great goal against the new world champion, but everything was ruined. Or rather, someone messed it up.

Read also: Toni Kroos chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: “He’s the best…”

Read also: David Alaba admits the truth: “I have Messi, Neymar and Suarez, but he is the best …”

Read also: Ronaldinho admits: “I saw Messi, Cristiano, Pele and Diego, but he is the best in history …”

Read also: Kylian Mbappe admits: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only one. The other striker is from…”

Read also: Marco Verratti admits: “I faced Modric, Kroos and Casemiro, but he is …”

“the culprit” His classmate was Luis Carlos Almeida da Cunha, also known as Nani. Cristiano started from the left, as usual, quickly beat Pique, beat Puyol, and when he had a millimeter of space, he sent the ball to Casillas, his Real Madrid colleague. It has been successful. He was even celebrated.

Best “Aimless” in Cristiano’s career

But moments later, he was angry. The referee indicated that there was an offside. Which? She was one of the last Nani to touch the ball while it was still in the air and did not enter it. Had Nani not touched it, it would have been a legal target.

but not. Christian exploded as seen in the video. The game is famous and marked by the Manchester United player who apologized years ago like in 2020.

“I think he was angry with the judgement.”Nani said in the podcast: “Everyone misunderstood it, he (Cristiano) was angry with the referee because the ball was already in the ball and they made the wrong decision. Imagine if the ball didn’t do it. I didn’t go in and didn’t touch it. I didn’t move if I watched the video. I obviously had no intention of denying him. At the time, I told him I was sorry because it was such a nice goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo exploded after disallowing the goal

Follow Nani: “For me that goal is still there, just cut the part where the ball touched. Thank God he doesn’t need that purpose to be what he is. He has many goals to choose from and enjoy his career.”

However, part of the blame lies with the striker, who has been a great CR7 teammate throughout his career in the Portuguese national team. In an interview with Oh My Goal in 2019, Nani felt guilty.

“It was a time when I was so fast. That’s no excuse because after seeing him I was like, ‘Wow, what a mistake I made.’ Because I killed a beautiful goal. He needs that goal. He can pick several. I scored a great goal in Great match against Spain. The goal for me is still there. I didn’t move and the ball was already there.

What happened to Cristiano after that?

Well, as we wrote above, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani have been great teammates, first at United, and for many years in the Portugal squad:

“I told him I was wrong. I should have put my head back or something. But I was so slow, everything was so fast that I touched the ball. But no one would understand it that way. They would just say I spoiled Cristiano’s goal. But, As I said, Cristiano does not need this goal at all, because he has everything. In life, he has won everything. It is not because of this goal that he will not stop being the best in the world.”