Boxing: Oscar Valdez captured Miguel Berchelt’s belt with a K.-O.

Oscar Valdez clinched the WBC Featherweight Superstar with a thunderous knockout Saturday.

Former champion Miguel Berchellt sent to the carpet for the 10th round and the latter stayed for extended periods in a disturbing scene at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

While Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) was celebrating, the therapists headed to Berchelt which took some time before he was finally able to sit in the ring. Birchellt was trying to defend his belt for the seventh time, but his opponent soon showed he had an advantage in this battle.

Valdes, the former WBO featherweight champion, stunned his opponent in the opening rounds as he forced his opponent to chase him in the ring. When Birchlet got close, the 30-year-old boxer managed to hit him precisely before leaving.

The fourth round was important for whoever entered this battle as a competitor. Valdez’s powerful left hook hit hard Bereshelt (37-2, 33 KOs) who then tumbled onto his legs. Valdez continued to apply pressure and Bereshelt was stopped by the ropes until the referee started the countdown. The bell saved him.

Birchell was still bored in the fifth round, and he managed to regain his temper to see his best moments in the fighting in the sixth and seventh attacks while on a few occasions he managed to confine his opponent to prevent him from turning around.

However, Valdez prevented the 29-year-old boxer from regaining his rhythm while he was able to regain the lead afterwards. In the ninth round, he scored points again by bending his opponent’s spine.

When Birchellt tried to be aggressive at the end of the 10th round, Valdes threw a left hook whose synchronization was perfect. Bereshelt was fired 2.59 seconds before this attack. He was subsequently transferred to hospital, but checks were reported to have been encouraging and he could be discharged overnight.