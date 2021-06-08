The yellow zone, another step in the dismantling of the sport

Outdoor sports will now gain momentum across Quebec, as supervised activities with short-term contact will be allowed in the yellow zone in groups of up to 25 people, excluding officials, staff and volunteers. The orange area would have allowed the same number of participants, but no connection.

The organization of games and leagues would also be possible in the yellow zone, which was not the case in the orange zone. Attendance of spectators will not be advised, but tournaments, outdoor sports and entertainment events with spectators will be possible from June 25.

Indoors, activities in public areas are permitted in the yellow zone for groups of up to 12 people from different accommodations, with access to changing rooms. Short-range communication is allowed. In the physical training rooms, activities will be possible singly, in pairs or with two occupants of the dwelling.

The green area provides more relaxation. Groups of 50 people outside and 25 people inside are allowed to practice activities, group lessons are possible in physical training centers and spectators are accepted in limited numbers for organized competitions.

back real football

The move to the yellow zone will restore a kind of normalcy to Montreal-area football fans, who have been banned from their sport since last October.

If the season is going to start a little later compared to previous years, we can play a full schedule, even if several qualifying tournaments are dropped, in order to allow all teams to play more matches.

For Max Henry Metellus, General Manager of Mont-Royal Outremont Football Club, this will be a well-deserved comeback for the young athletes.

Our kids who have been very flexible in training while respecting the distance and wearing the mask, they will be able to start playing, even if it’s just training, doing competitions, doing competitions, to be able to touch each other. a little more. It’s really important to us , he told Sports Canada Radio.

It will be two to four weeks of preparation to prepare our teams. For some clubs, it will also be necessary to complete registrations. So we expect a season that will start at the end of June, the beginning of July.

Recordings are already above last season’s level and will approach the pre-pandemic seasons.

baseball madness

In baseball too, we’re also happy to get back to normal.

Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, part of Bas-Saint-Laurent and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean as well as teams from Mauricie and Center-du-Québec will be able to play matches from Friday. Teams from the rest of the province will be able to start their season on Monday, June 14.

Last summer, baseball suffered only a 15% drop in participation, despite the late start to the season and all the pitfalls caused by the pandemic.

The majority of associations and small organizations in the governorate are now registering an increase.

If baseball has been growing since 2008, we can talk about a Amazing Leap in Girls.

In its first season, the Quebec Women’s Baseball League (LFBQ) will field a total of 136 teams, ranging from Under-9 to Under-21 players.

This year, a sharp increase was observed among the youngest, in particular for the Rally Cap start-up program, intended for children aged 4-7: 7,250 children were enrolled in the programme, which is an increase of 42% compared to 2020, and 25% compared to 2019.

For Quebec baseball, this increase allows us to see a bright future for the development of baseball in the province in the coming years.

I am glad to see so many young people learning baseball. We implement programs in order to make our sport as fun as possible for the little ones in order to ignite the spark in them. Although there have been two special seasons, it is undeniable that the popularity of baseball will continue to emerge and our societies will be there to develop these players. I’m glad to see the county’s crowded baseball fields. Maxime Lamarche, general manager of Baseball Quebec commented.

Relaxing in a little baseball

Moving most areas to the yellow alert level will also allow activities to resume in minor baseball.

The Major League Baseball Elite Quebec (LBJEQ) will play a 32-game schedule starting June 25 and will be able to offer prep games starting Friday, June 11. This means that most teams, who have already been training in groups of eight, will be able to set up a two-week camp.

Ring boss Rodger Prolot said he is very happy to be able to announce the start of the season.

He said our players, like society in general, have been through a lot of pitfalls over the past 15 months. It’s a great day today to be able to tell them that they will soon be on the field, that we will be able to start the 2021 season, 20 days earlier than we did in 2020.

Last year, teams were able to play either 21 or 22 matches, depending on their division. Diamantes de Quebec was crowned play-off champion after defeating the Dukes of Longueuil in the final.