Indonesia: an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude in the east of the country

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the eastern coast of the Indonesian island of Celebes on Saturday, the American Institute of Geophysics said.

No tsunami warning was issued and no damage was reported immediately.

The strong earthquake hit 258 km northeast of the city of Manado, in the north of the island. Its depth was 68 kilometers.

Indonesia regularly experiences earthquakes or volcanic eruptions, due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

The archipelago is still marked by the December 26, 2004 earthquake of magnitude 9.1 off the coast of Sumatra, which caused a major tsunami and killed 220,000 people across the region, including about 170,000 for Indonesia alone.

It is one of the most serious natural disasters on record.