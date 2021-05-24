iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 available for everyone

One month after IOS 14.5 was released And many new features, iOS 14.6 comes to be launched on Monday evening. The update is more modest in terms of new features, but there are still some interesting changes with support for Podcast subscriptions, small changes to AirTags and multiple bug fixes. TvOS 14.6 is also available on the Apple TV side for setup Next next Tracks with spatial audio and lossless quality on Apple Music.
As usual, you can install this new iOS update through the Settings app, in general> Software update. Remember, it’s still a good idea to back up your devices before updating them: to do this, you can sync them to your computer through iTunes or the Finder, or start the backup directly using iCloud (Settings> iCloud> Backup> Backup Now).
Here are the full patch notes for this update:
Podcasts
• Channel subscriptions and shows are supported.
AirTag and locate
• Lost Mode allows you to add an email address instead of a phone number to AirTags and extensions in the Find My Network.
• AirTags will display the phone number of their partially hidden owner when it contacts an NFC-enabled device.
Accessibility
• People who use voice commands, by hearing their voices, can unlock their iPhone for the first time after restarting.
This release also fixes the following issues:
• The “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature may not work after using “Lock iPhone” on Apple Watch.
• Reminders may appear as white lines.
• Call barring extensions may not appear in settings.
Bluetooth devices may sometimes disconnect or transfer audio from a call to another device.
IPhone performance may degrade during startup.
