It is confirmed, it will have Snapdragon 8 gen 1 – Frandroid

The Xiaomi 12 has just been confirmed by Xiaomi during the Snapdragon Tech Summit. Incidentally, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the next flagship will be powered by a first-generation Snapdragon 8 processor.

Passing by, he also confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 will be among the first smartphones equipped with the new Qualcomm.

Xiaomi 12 collection in pictures

For the occasion, Xiaomi has shared a short video where we can see the assembly of the SoC inside the smartphone.

Unfortunately, no date has been announced for the announcement or launch of the device. We just promised to get out in no time. the first Advertising in China is expected in December detours, Maybe until December 12th, according to some rumors.

Part of the well-known technical paper

With the brand now confirming its name, we can now write that the Xiaomi 12 will be Xiaomi’s first premium smartphone. To give Mi in his name.

Formalization of the SoC also allows to learn more about its technical sheet. So we know that Xiaomi 12 will make use of a Kryo CPU with a maximum clock frequency of 2.995 GHz. We also know that it will be equipped with the new Snapdragon X65 modem and its speed of 10Gbps at 5G. We can also believe that the many new features promised by the new SoC, especially those provided by AI, will be good and good for the game.

Consider, for example, the Always on camera app that allows you to unlock your smartphone with your face even when it’s locked, or even Hugging Face, which can analyze text and give you a brief summary before reading it.

