Samuel Gerrard comments on the rumors that sent him to Montreal

Samuel Girard’s name has been rife with rumors of a possible deal since the start of the season.

The defender commented on how he was exposed to this situation during an interview with Jean Charles Lagoy on Tuesday.

We won’t hide that we’re watching social media. Lots of rumors circulate, but you never know if it’s true or not. These are things you cannot control. I actually traded once when I was in Nashville. I don’t know if it will happen again or not. The job of the General Manager is to make the exchanges. I take care of performing well on the ice and preparing well for each match.”

If he is to be traded, Gerrard has certainly boosted his value in recent weeks by scoring seven points in his last nine matches.

“I knew the start of the season wasn’t up to par. I just think in the last few games I use my speed more and that helps me contribute offensively. The better the team, the higher the personal stats as well. It’s a team effort.”

Countryman Roberval was also not surprised to see Avalanche achieve success after a more difficult start to the season.

“We just had to adapt to all the new players in the team. We all had to ride in the same boat and make sure we played the way we do. In the last seven games we’ve played the way we should play. We used our speed. I think it really helped and we have to keep going. direction”.

Whoever faces the Canadians on Thursday will be thrilled to finally be able to play in Quebec.

“It has been a long time since we played in Canada. We are excited to go play in Toronto and Montreal. We know how fun it is to play in front of their fans. In Canada, hockey is a really intense sport. We can’t wait to go for a walk.”

