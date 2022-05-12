These are the 5 places where you risk getting bitten by a tick

Ticks are present year-round in nature, but are most active during the warm months, from April to September, between early spring and late fall. During these months, you need to be extra vigil if you want to avoid a sting.

In fact, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans only through the bite of ticks, which live in wooded and moist areas, tall prairie grasses, gardens, forests or urban parks.

forests and forests

48% of people who reported a bite were bitten in the woods. It is indeed a natural sanctuary frequented by many animals. It is necessary to give preference to well-maintained paths and places and to avoid tall grass.

water points

The humidity of places such as lakes, ponds and ponds favors a multiplicity of ticks.

promoter

The tall and dense prairie grass makes it easy for ticks to attach themselves to livestock. The soil of the fields is also teeming with small mammals (rats, mice, shrews).

Parks and gardens

Ticks are very present in parks and gardens. And for good reason, 29% of people who have been bitten said they were bitten in a green area in an urban area.

Coastal herbs and shrubs

Ticks also settle near beaches, especially in coastal weeds and shrubs.

Cover and inspect

as it seems from Ministry of HealthBefore any activity in nature, one should cover his arms and legs with long clothes, and after doing an activity in nature, his body should be carefully examined.

If bitten by a tick: Watch the bite area for a month. If a red, round plaque in a circle extends from the sting area, seek medical attention immediately.

In the 30 days following the bite, erythema migrans may appear, in the form of a round red plaque that extends in a circle around the area of ​​the bite and then disappears within a few weeks to a few months. The development is very favorable when the disease is diagnosed and treated early. A two-week course of antibiotics is recommended. In the absence of treatment, disorders of the joints, nervous system or skin may appear.