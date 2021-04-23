“It’s embarrassing” – Elvis Merzlekens

The 2020-2021 season for the Blue Jackets can be officially seen as a failure and Elvis Merzlikins is keen to move forward.

“I’m tired of losing matches.” The goalkeeper said Thursday night, after losing 3-1 to Tampa Bay Lightning, “I know we put in effort in that, but it’s getting embarrassing.”

That loss to the Stanley Cup holders ended the Blue Jackets’ chances of reaching the qualifiers. It was also the eighth consecutive loss.

Since March 22, Ohio club has been the worst team in the National Hockey League. He maintained a very poor record of 2-13-2.

“That’s what it is.” I’ll be honest with you guys, it’s very painful. It’s such a bad year that I just want it to end and forget it. I don’t want to think about this season anymore. “

The Latvian goalkeeper will eventually be able to console himself by telling himself that it is not his fault if he finishes Jackets of the year at the bottom of the standings. The second year student has scored 2.93 goals against average and an average of 0.911 in 23 games this season. Personalities who can be considered respectful when developing a difficult training. The Blue Jackets’ problem is more offensive.

Prior to the clash against “The Barges”, John Tortorella’s forces maintained an average number of goals scored per match at 2.73. A statistic that ranks her 28th out of the Pitman Arena in this category. Since the start of April, Jacket has scored only two goals per match.

Fortunately for Merzlikins and his teammates, there are only seven matches left in their 2020-2021 campaign …