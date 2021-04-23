Natalie Bondel appointed to the Arab World Institute in Paris

Natalie Bondel, the former General Director and Head of Trustees of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, became the Director of the Museums and Exhibitions Division at the Institute for the Arab World (IMA) in Paris.

Eric Clement

Journalism

Natalie Bondel will head a new department at the Arab World Institute, drawing on the heads of each of the museum departments, in particular Eric Delpont, the museum’s director, referring to a press release from the Arab World Institute he obtained Journalism.

“With their help and the help of experts, he will be responsible for designing and implementing the new IMA Museum, developing its collections and the impact of its exhibitions in addition to their travel around the world with museums, institutions and partners. The statement stated that cultural institutions in Arab countries have supported the institute since its inception. IMA also aims to develop its partnerships outside North America and Asia, especially Singapore. ”

It was the Institute of the Arab World (IMA) that contacted the French-Canadian museum doctor. She said, “I’m so happy.” Journalism Friday morning. It is a project that is very much in line with all the values ​​I defend, especially multiculturalism. A project with a real desire for international development. With an element related to the renovation of the new museum, thanks to the somewhat exceptional donation to modern and contemporary art, the Claude and France Lemand Collection, acquired by IMA President, Jack Lang. ”

Natalie Bondel will use her experience gained at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) from 1999 to 2020 to make an important shift in the IMA, which will look more than ever abroad in the years to come. “It would be a big change in the life of the organization,” she said. The Institut du Monde Arabe needs to cement the place of museums and collections in the Parisian building of the architect Jean Nouvel, but also abroad. ”

Launched by the MMFA Board of Directors in July 2020, for the Museum Foundation on Sherbrooke Street, the art historian created a collaboration with museums from all continents, particularly with the Arab world. Among them are the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Royal Foundation of Moroccan Museums, and contemporary artists such as Adel Abdel Samad, Arwa Abu Aoun, Layla Al-Alawi, Yasmina Bouziane, and Lalla Al-Sayed or even Magda Khattari.

Photography by Stefan de Sacotin, AFP On March 28th, the Parisians took advantage of the good weather to dance in the courtyard of the Arab World Institute.

A group of photos provided by the Arab International Institute Paris, and especially Notre Dame, from the balcony of the Arab World Institute

A group of photos provided by the Arab International Institute View of the Arab World Institute

Belminor photo provided by the Arab International Institute Rooftop terrace of the Arab World Institute 1/ 4

The former president of the Canadian Council of Arts is delighted to continue in Paris the same societal orientation that instilled in the MMFA. “The Arab World Institute has very strong values ​​of social participation and this is what fascinates me too,” she says. I am very happy to work with Jack Lang and his team. Still cool. ”

“Through her stature, Natalie Bondel will help reinforce our international dimension,” Jack Lang said in the press release. Under his leadership, the IMA Museum, known as the “Musée de France” since 2011, will strengthen its ties with the Ministry of Culture, its networks and institutions, in particular the museums of France and the regional art funds. Contemporary (FRAC). By following the example of actions implemented by IMA with IMA-Tourcoing, Nathalie Bondil, a figure deeply committed to the civic and social mission of museums, will help amplify our actions in the sphere of inclusion and artistic and cultural education, especially in priority urban areas. ”

The nomination of Natalie Bondel was unanimously proposed to the IMA by a jury that brought together independent figures such as Laurent Le Bon, President of the Picasso-Paris National Museum, Sylvain Amic, Director of the Musée des beaux-Arts de Rouen, Yannick Lintz, Curator of Public Heritage and Director of the Department of Islamic Arts at The Louvre Museum, and Leila Shahid, former Palestine Ambassador to UNESCO.