Jeff Fillion is leaving CHOI Radio X

Advertise the main interested party on social networks.

For a few months, I informed RNC of the plans I was considering for my future and RNC did not comply with my requests and terms, choosing not to offer me a new contract. Jeff Fillion explains.

For his part, RNC Media Vice President Philippe Lefevre said in a press release that the host rejected the station’s proposed renewal offer.

Our station has strong shows and hosts who are known for their personality and the colors they bring to their specials. We will continue to build our schedule around proven values, pioneering programs, and animators that audiences will appreciate. says Mr. Lefebvre.

” We thank Jeff for his years behind the microphone and wish him all the best for the future. » – Quote from Philip Lefebvre, Vice President of RNC Media

differences

A native of Saguenay, Jeff Fillon has worked in the media community in Quebec since 1996. He had various problems due to controversial comments that were posted on air, about Sophie Chiason and Pierre Gubin, among others.