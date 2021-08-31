Jeff Grubb confirms The Elder Scrolls VI will only be released on Xbox Series X | S and PC | Xbox One

Although Microsoft bought Bethesda for billions of dollars, many hope Redmond will offer it The Sixth Sheikh Manuscripts On media other than Xbox Series X | S and PC. Unfortunately, the block appears to have been thrown out, as Jeff Grob explained on his Twitter account.

One tweet, all hopes gone

When Microsoft by surprise announced that it was buying ZeniMax (Bethesda’s parent company) for $8.1 billion in September 2020, officials left doubts about whether future Bethesda products would be exclusive. Will Microsoft really risk losing a portion of the gaming community to a much-anticipated game like The Elder Scrolls VI? According to Jeff Grob, the answer is yes!

This claim follows a post from another user, which suggests that Microsoft is considering releasing Starfield on PlayStation 5. The conjecture was quickly buried and so did we. have made it clear And this Grubb comes to boost his deployment, while taking the time to add that The Elder Scrolls VI will be an Xbox exclusive. A post we can give some credit to, given that Grubb has hit the mark several times in the past, for example by previously revealing the date and time of the Xbox conference and Bethesda Games Showcase during the last E3, or more recently with his use of revelations about a Dead Space remake.

Although Jeff Grubb is very reliable, this information should not be taken at face value, it is not official. Either way, the topic will be cleared up in a few years when The Elder Scrolls VI appears. wait for, starfield Xbox Series X Editions | S and PC on November 11, 2022.