Junior Canada: Xavier Bourgault and Mavrik Bourque score points

Striker Xavier Bourgault scored three goals to help the Cataractes defeat the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 on Saturday in Shawinigan.

Bourgault, first-round pick (22NS overall) from Edmonton Oilers in the latest draft, brought in new arguments to be part of Canada’s final selection for the upcoming Junior World Hockey Championship, starting December 26.

In addition to a hat-trick, the 19-year-old striker also got a crucial pass past his teammate Olivier Nadeau. Martin Haas was the other top scorer for the locals. In the case of Mavrik Bourque, who is also likely to be part of the Canadian junior team, he collected four assists during this QMJHL match. Burke was chosen by him 30NS Overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Draft.

Photo courtesy Roger Gagnon Maverick Burke

Borgault and Burke are currently on the 35-man squad for the national team selection camp set to take place, starting next weekend, in Calgary. The process will include two training sessions and two matches against the U SPORTS All-Star Team on December 11-12. The team then travels to Banff, Alta, for the training camp, which runs from December 14-19.