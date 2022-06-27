Kim Clavel has ‘something in her heart’

MONTREAL – It’s a revitalized but above all enraged Kim Clavel who will attempt to steal the World Boxing Council (WBC) lightweight belt from Yesenia Gomez on July 29.

The friendly Montreal boxer showed a completely different face at a press conference on Monday, one month before the most important fight of her career.

We can understand it: This long-awaited duel has already been postponed three times, first due to injuries on both sides, and then due to COVID-19, which Clavel contracted (15-0-0, 3 K.-O.) April.

However, it was Gomez (19-5-3, 6 KOs) who added the straw that broke the camel’s back for the 31-year-old, claiming that Clavell had faked his injury and sent arrows to his clan en route.

“I can understand the frustration, but there are things you can’t say,” Kipker decided. By saying my team is a bunch of not-serious clowns and that I’m pretending to have COVID, it’s not over at all.

“I was sick, high fever. It hurts me that she thought of things like that. I have something in my heart and I will surely settle it. She does not know what kind of wood I am heating.”

Through an interpreter, the 26-year-old Mexican toned down her notes somewhat, but delivered the same message to the fifth boxer who would try to steal her crown.

“I’ve been ready since December. A long time ago. I hope Kim is ready this time too. Past [derrière nous]. “

Clavel 2.0

They are usually calm and friendly, so Clavell will benefit from a new form of energy in the ring. However, she assures us that she will not be influenced by her feelings.

She continued, “I have the ability to channel emotions. When I worked as a nurse, we often had emergencies and had to stay focused and have good judgment.

“Since I have this little loathing, I’ve broken all my records in the gym. I think it will be the same on July 29th. It’s a new vibe and I’m feeding on it now.”

Her coach, Danielle Bouchard, was at the forefront of growing up her version of 2.0 sponsorship and was thrilled to see it working between the cables.

“It’s Boot Camp 4 and Kim has never been ready for it. More determined than Kim, it’s tough. I’m excited, I can’t wait. I’m patient, but my patience has its limits,” she said with a laugh.

Nourished with novelty and flexibility

MONTREAL — After testing positive for COVID-19 in April, Kim Clavel took a short vacation to recharge her batteries. He now displays the rigor and dedication of a boxer who will try to become a world champion in a month, but still takes the time to lunch with her grandmother every week to “get out of boxing”.

It may sound narrative, but this weekly meeting isn’t a trifle for the WBC Silver Champion. She had not previously given herself room to maneuver in anticipation of a fight, but said she had learned from her recent training camps.

“It’s the school of life. With cancellations and injuries psychologically, you have to be strong. It’s an apprenticeship. I’ve talked to psychologists and a lot with my family. I cried, got angry and disappointed.”

During his rest, Clavell took time to see loved ones to heal his ailments and realized the importance of keeping his feet on the ground while he prepared.

“This time, every Wednesday, I go to lunch with my grandmother. She energizes me. The week is boxing, boxing, boxing. When we’re together, we don’t talk about it. It does me good.”

His work ethic remains firm. She simply allows herself to “live her training camp by doing things that make her feel good”, while respecting her game plan.

“Think of boxing, live boxing, sleeping like a kid, eating like a dietitian, and they are included with humor. I do this until July 29th. On the 30th, Hot Dogs will be ‘steamed.'”