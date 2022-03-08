FUT ratings for the best Algerian players

Ultimate Team, inseparable from FIFA, is still an unofficial barometer for football addicts… How are Algerian players among the so many cards in FUT? Brief overview of the FUT marketplace for FIFA 22available at PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Ratings of the best Algerian players in FIFA 22

Unsurprisingly, it is Riyad Mahrez who tops the Algerian player stats, with 4 of the highest rated cards in FIFA Ultimate Team. The Manchester City winger’s RTTF (En Route pour L’Elimination Directe) card is the highest rated card among Algerian players with a score of 91, including 93 in dribbling. To be able to take advantage of it, you will have to show tickets: The RTTF card is currently listed with around 1 million FUT Credits. Two other cards from the Sarcelles national, the Flashback and Team of the Week, are rated 87. Finally, his gold card is rated 86.

Here is a complete list of the ratings of the best Algerian players in FIFA 22 FUT:

Riyadh Mahrez : The Manchester City winger is the highest-rated Algerian player in FIFA 22 with a score of 91, 87, 87 and 86

Said bin Rahma : The West Ham United star card striker has a rating of 86, directly ahead of his UEL TOTT card with a rating of 85

Youssef Attal : OGC Nice’s back has two big cards for beginners and team of the week and is rated at 85 and 84 respectively

Andy Delfort : The OGC Nice striker is the fourth best ranked Algerian player, with his Team of the Week card at 84

Ramy Bensbeni : The Borussia Mönchengladbach defender is rated 82 in FIFA 22 FUT

Now you know all the reviews of the best Algerian players in the latest FIFA. And in your opinion, who are the players who deserve to be included in this ranking?

DZfoot