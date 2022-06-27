Emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday on the recent Russian bombings in Ukraine

The Albanian presidency said on Monday that Ukraine had requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the recent Russian bombings against civilian targets in Ukraine on Tuesday at 1900 GMT.

A spokesman for the Albanian diplomatic mission said Monday’s launch of a missile at a shopping center in Kremenchug, central Ukraine, “will be the main topic” of this session.

The same source said that “the firing of missiles at Kyiv”, on Sunday, which hit an apartment complex near the center of the Ukrainian capital, will also be discussed during the meeting.

These shots left one person dead and several wounded, according to the authorities, a few hours before the opening of the G7 summit in Germany where Ukraine was widely discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian missile strike on Kremenchug left at least 13 people dead and more than 40 wounded.