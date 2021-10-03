Laval takes out his wrath on McGill

Two consecutive losses to the Rogue et al. football program are an anomaly and accuse Glenn Constantine that she did not want a third setback. The McGill Redbirds paid for this accumulated frustration with Laval with a blistering 55-2 loss at Percival Molson Stadium.

Rouge et Or had their best performance of the season, showing clear dominance on both sides of the ball. The performance of the happiest coach, Glen Constantine.

“I am very happy with the way we acted as a team. The guys responded well to the challenge. I really liked the way we handled it, it was physical.”

Laval was more ferocious than in the other matches and the results followed.

“We wanted to open it up and open it up. We wanted to impose things a bit more. Offensively, we moved the ball well and in defense and played well as well. It wasn’t perfect. I didn’t like some of the penalties in the second half and there were some set-offs in defence, but there was some progress today.”

Cannon start

From the first offensive line, the visitors flaunted their colors as they crossed the field for a leading scoring with a quick sweep by Kevin Mittal over 34 yards.

Rouge et Or scored at least 25 points in the first 15 minutes of play.

Kevin Mittal scored his second goal of the game with a 5:53 left in the first quarter, collecting a six-yard pass from quarterback Arnaud Desjardins. This was Desjardins’ first landing pass on the university circuit.

Just before the end of the first quarter, offensive coordinator Justin Ether summoned a rigged game that seemed to wipe out the Redbirds’ defensive energy.

Receiving Matthew Ropitel turned quarterback after picking up an opponent behind the middle. He had no trouble spotting Jordan Dupree who trailed alone near the end zone to score 25-0 for his team.

The same

The rest of the game was shaped by Rouge et Or’s dominance in all aspects of the game. Laval’s defense forced the Redbirds’ attack to concede six safe touchdowns during the match.

Gross yards say a lot about the pace of the game with 419 yards for Laval versus just 57 yards for McGill.

little positivity

Chances of rejoicing were very few for the landowners. Elijah Williams showed some fun to finish the game with 14 stands for 64 yards.

The match ended with a sad note with a leg injury for striker Zakari Abboud. The referees signaled the end of the match 64 seconds before the end of the match.