5 new features expected on WhatsApp

The WhatsApp It was launched at the beginning of the year in a real renewal of its app. After the controversy caused by changing its terms and conditions, the publisher has already published several groundbreaking updates in a row.

It is of course not over yet. WhatsApp still has many surprises for us, here is a list of all the new features that are waiting for you.

Photo by raphaelsilva from Pixabay

Please note that this list is not completely comprehensive and is based on new functionality seen in the latest beta version of the app.

1 / Multi device on two phones

WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature, multi-device. Very practical, it allows Windows and macOS developer customers to do without our smartphone. It is no longer necessary to keep the latter on hand until the link is established.

Namely, WhatsApp is currently testing a function to extend the multi-device to a second smartphone. It will then be possible to find their exchange, discussions or even media on two phones connected to the same account.

We also explained how this new option works in a custom folder.

2/ Icon editor

This feature must first be deployed on iOS. When this is the case, it will be possible to change the discussion avatar, but also to change the color of its background.

WhatsApp will not stick to traditional images, and users should also be able to rely on stickers to personalize their conversations.

More details In this article.

3/ Transcription function to sing

What could be worse than receiving a sequence of four or five vocals while working or even racing?

Not much, which is why WhatsApp developers are working on the clone feature. It will no longer be necessary to listen to the sounds to know which message has been delivered. Even better, thanks to the time code function, you can even go back to a certain point in the exchange.

For more information, you can consult The article we published two weeks ago.

4 / Encrypt backups

This feature may not directly change your life, but it is supposed to help improve it.

You probably know this, but WhatsApp allows users to backup their conversations to the cloud, whether through Google Drive or iCloud.

Well the app goes thus Being able to encrypt these backups to protect them from prying eyes.

5/ New privacy option

WhatsApp for a while introduced a dedicated data privacy list, a list in which a user can accurately determine who has the right to access some of their data.

A new option will be released soon. An option that this time will be associated with “last visit” information. And again, it will be possible to precisely adjust who can be consulted.

As you can see, there is no shortage of expected novelties. Whether this will be enough to return WhatsApp to the benefit of its users is another debate entirely.







